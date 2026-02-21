Eagles Fall in Opener of Two Game Set to Regiment

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals 14 seconds apart in the first period gave the Newfoundland Regiment a lead they wouldn't lose as they topped the Cape Breton Eagles 4-1 on Friday night in St. John's.

- Raoul Boilard scored the Eagles goal while Eliot Litalien picked up the assist.

- Louis-Antoine Denault picked up the win for Newfoundland, stopping 33 of 34 shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 35 of 38 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- Newfoundland's Will Reynolds was given a five minute major at the 17:30 mark of the second period for a check to the head on Caden Kelly. It was originally called a minor penalty but was upgraded to a major after a video review.

The game took a long time to find its footing, the first shot wasn't registered until the 4:39 mark. After that initial save by Towle, the Regiment took control, outshooting the Eagles 12-0 in the opening 13 minutes. But the Eagles would then take control of the game in the next minute and Newfoundland defenseman Alexis Mathieu was whistled for interference.

The power play was cut short when Brady Flynn was given a penalty for high sticking. After a brief sequence of four on four, Dawson Sharkey opened the scoring on the power play for the Regiment when he circled the zone and ripped a shot from between the faceoff circles over Towle. 14 seconds later, Maddex Marmulak came up the right wing and put it through the legs of Towle and the period finished 2-0.

While the Eagles outshot the Regiment in the second period, putting 20 pucks on net, it was Newfoundland who expanded their lead when Liam Arsenault put the puck through a screen. The Eagles breakthrough came late, on the Reynolds major, with Boilard putting a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle by Towle.

A mini parade to the penalty box followed the Reynolds penalty- before the end of the middle stanza, a Maxime Sauthier penalty created a four on four, and then a Sharkey minor created a four on three, which became a five on three and and then five on four with the Eagles unable to score one more on the power play.

The Eagles elected for an early goalie pull with 3:33 to play, but the move did not pay off as Tyson Goguen hit the open net before the 17 minute mark, and finished the scoring for the night.

The Eagles and Regiment will meet for one final time this season tomorrow night in St. John's. Puck drop is at 6:30 PM Atlantic time. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167112 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Maddex Marmulak (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

2. Liam Arsenault (Newfoundland) 1 goal, +2

3. Dawson Sharkey (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Samuel Kupec (injury), Adam Kluas (injury), Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Newfoundland: Luke Sinclair, Kingsley Austin, Patryk Zubek

Final Shots On Goal: 39-34 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/3







