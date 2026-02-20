Winners of the 2026 Gervais-Munger Awards Announced
Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the winners of the Gervais-Munger Awards as part of 2026 Hooked on School Days.
The Gervais-Munger Awards for Academic Perseverance are presented annually to one player from each QMJHL team who has distinguished himself through his efforts and academic perseverance. The award includes a $500 scholarship offered by the QMJHL Foundation.
Here are the 2026 recipients:
Team Player
Baie-Comeau Drakkar Mattias Gilbert
Blain.-Boisbriand Armada Théo Lemieux
Cape Breton Eagles Will Murphy
Charlottetown Islanders Matthew Butler
Chicoutimi Saguenéens Raphaël Précourt
Drummondville Voltigeurs Max.-Olivier Drolet
Gatineau Olympiques Maxim Dubé
Halifax Mooseheads Lincoln Waugh
Moncton Wildcats Jacoby Weiner
Newfoundland Regiment Dominic Pilote
Québec Remparts Mathias Loiselle
Rimouski Océanic Émile Duquet
Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Axel Dufresne
Saint John Sea Dogs Arseni Radkov
Shawinigan Cataractes Mathieu Plante
Sherbrooke Phoenix Kyan Labbé
Val-d'Or Foreurs Jérémy Leroux
Victoriaville Tigres Maxime Lambert
The 2025-2026 season marks the 10th year of the partnership between the QMJHL and Hooked on School Days, an initiative of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative.
The 2019-2020 QMJHL Student-Athlete of the Year (Marcel-Robert Trophy) and former player for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had this to say to QMJHL student-athletes:
"School was always important to me when I was in the QMJHL," said the former Montreal Canadiens player, now with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. "I've always put in the effort. Sometimes, yes, it can be difficult, but it's super important. It ensures you have a career after hockey, because with hockey, you never know what might happen. An injury or not making it to the next level... having a Plan B ensures you have a bright future. I encourage all players to do as I did and combine their studies and hockey well."
The QMJHL congratulates the 18 recipients for their perseverance in school... and on the ice!
