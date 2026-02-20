Winners of the 2026 Gervais-Munger Awards Announced

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the winners of the Gervais-Munger Awards as part of 2026 Hooked on School Days.

The Gervais-Munger Awards for Academic Perseverance are presented annually to one player from each QMJHL team who has distinguished himself through his efforts and academic perseverance. The award includes a $500 scholarship offered by the QMJHL Foundation.

Here are the 2026 recipients:

Baie-Comeau Drakkar Mattias Gilbert

Blain.-Boisbriand Armada Théo Lemieux

Cape Breton Eagles Will Murphy

Charlottetown Islanders Matthew Butler

Chicoutimi Saguenéens Raphaël Précourt

Drummondville Voltigeurs Max.-Olivier Drolet

Gatineau Olympiques Maxim Dubé

Halifax Mooseheads Lincoln Waugh

Moncton Wildcats Jacoby Weiner

Newfoundland Regiment Dominic Pilote

Québec Remparts Mathias Loiselle

Rimouski Océanic Émile Duquet

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Axel Dufresne

Saint John Sea Dogs Arseni Radkov

Shawinigan Cataractes Mathieu Plante

Sherbrooke Phoenix Kyan Labbé

Val-d'Or Foreurs Jérémy Leroux

Victoriaville Tigres Maxime Lambert

The 2025-2026 season marks the 10th year of the partnership between the QMJHL and Hooked on School Days, an initiative of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative.

The 2019-2020 QMJHL Student-Athlete of the Year (Marcel-Robert Trophy) and former player for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had this to say to QMJHL student-athletes:

"School was always important to me when I was in the QMJHL," said the former Montreal Canadiens player, now with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. "I've always put in the effort. Sometimes, yes, it can be difficult, but it's super important. It ensures you have a career after hockey, because with hockey, you never know what might happen. An injury or not making it to the next level... having a Plan B ensures you have a bright future. I encourage all players to do as I did and combine their studies and hockey well."

The QMJHL congratulates the 18 recipients for their perseverance in school... and on the ice!







