Eagles Finish Road Trip with Rematch against Regiment

Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The eighth and final meeting of the season between the Cape Breton Eagles & Newfoundland Regiment goes tonight in St. John's, and it's the Eagles final chance to make up ground on the Regiment in the battle for third in the Eastern Conference.

Newfoundland struck first in the weekend set with a 4-1 victory last night, pulling four points ahead of the Eagles in the standings. Last night's game was the first time the Eagles suffered a loss since a 6-0 defeat to the St. John's Fog Devils on February 29th, 2008. (Jake Allen was the first star in that night's game with a 38 save shutout).

Last night it was a spread-out offense getting it done for the Regiment, with four different goal scorers- Dawson Sharkey, Liam Arsenault, Dawson Sharkey, Tyson Goguen- in addition to a two-assist game from Benjamin Girard. Both sides received quality goaltending, with Louis-Antoine Denault stopping 33 of 34 shots in the win while Connor Towle stopped 35 of 38 shots in the loss.

The Eagles will look to snap a losing streak tonight as they play the final game of a three-game road trip. Tonight is another in a series of games against teams with whom the Eagles are fighting for positioning- the Eagles will try to create more space between themselves and the fifth place Quebec Remparts, who will play the Eagles in Sydney next week.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, NL

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167112

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32391/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

4th Eastern Conference, 26-18-2-8 (Away: 14-10-1-2) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 32-19-1-1 (Home: 18-8-1-0)

0-2-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 6-0-0-0

149GF/157GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 200GF/176GA

5-1-0-1 SEASON SERIES 2-5-0-0

Lewis Gendron (52 points in 54 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Larose (75 points in 53 games)

16th, 17.1% Away: 15th, 16.5% POWER PLAY 4th, 27.1% Home: 2nd, 30.7%

2nd 82.4% Away: 2nd, 82.5% PENALTY KILL 15th, 73.8% Home: 14th, 75.5%

Adam Klaus, Samuel Kupec, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







