Regiment Tame Eagles 4-1

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment find themselves winners of six straight games thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland made a strong opening frame count with a pair of late first period goals from Dawson Sharkey and Maddex Marmulak to go into the opening intermission up 2-0.

Liam Arsenault made it 3-0 Regiment midway through the second period before Raoul Boilard got one back for the Eagles to cut the deficit to two after 40 minutes.

Tyson Goguen provided a key insurance tally as he hit the empty net with 3:13 to play to make it a 4-1 final for Newfoundland. Louis-Antoine Denault made 33 saves at the other end including all 10 shots he faced in the third period to secure the victory.

