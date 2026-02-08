Regiment Wrap Road Trip with 5-4 OT Win over Sea Dogs

Published on February 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment overcame a multi-goal deficit for the second straight night as they outlasted the Saint John Sea Dogs in a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night at TD Station.

Maxim Cote put Saint John ahead just 22 seconds into the game before Luke Sinclair nabbed his first ever QMJHL goal for Newfoundland moments later to level it back up at 1-1. Angelo Fullerton restored the Sea Dogs lead late in the first to see the hosts take a 2-1 lead thru 20 minutes.

Olivier Groulx had Saint John up 3-1 four minutes into the middle frame before Alexis Michaud responded for Newfoundland on the next shift to cut it to 3-2 Sea Dogs with a period to play.

Justin Larose made it a 3-3 game on the powerplay with 13:31 left in regulation before Newfoundland native Quinn Norman gave the Regiment their first lead of the game with 7:14 to play thanks to his first career QMJHL goal.

After Groulx appeared to be spoiling the party with his second of the game to tie things up at 4-4 with 13 seconds to play, Marek Danicek ensured the Regiment headed home on a high note as he tucked away the game winner 3:08 into the overtime period to secure a crucial 5-4 road win for Newfoundland.

The Regiment return home this week to face the Sea Dogs two more times on Wednesday and Thursday evening. Tickets for next week's home games and the remainder of the regular season slate at Mary Brown's Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







