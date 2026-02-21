Lead Lost in Drummondville

Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It was another unsatisfactory result for the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday night in Drummondville where they let two points slip through their fingers in a 7-4 loss to the Voltigeurs.

Jesse Allecia scored a hat trick and the Volts rallied with six unanswered goals to erase what was a 4-1 Mooseheads lead en route to the victory at the Marcel Dionne Centre. The Herd looked to be in firm control of the game when they chased starting Drummondville goalie Mathys Fortin with four goals on 10 shots but his replacement Jan Larys didn't allow a single goal in nearly 38 minutes of relief and the Voltigeurs peppered Nick Cirka with rubber at the other end.

The Moose took the 4-1 lead early in the second period with Oleg Kulebiakin and Lincoln Waugh striking just 1:32 apart while Malik L'Italien and Danny Walters had provided first period tallies, but it was all downhill starting at the 7:37 mark of the middle stanza. That's when the rally began for the home team who mounted a relentless attack doubling the Herd in shots 46-23 by the end of the night.

Hugo Dufour and a pair from Allecia helped them pull into a 4-4 tie after 40 minutes and it was all Voltigeurs again in the third period with Louis-Felix Bourque lighting the lamp twice, sandwiched around Allecia's hat trick goal. Allecia finished with three goals and one assist, Bourque had two goals and two assists and Renaud Poulin enjoyed a four assist game.

It was a second another demoralizing defeat for the Mooseheads who gave up a 5-3 lead on Thursday in a 6-5 shootout loss in Gatineau to begin the trip. Halifax is winless in the last four games and dropped to 23-25-3-3 on the season. They remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, six points back of sixth place Charlottetown and nine points ahead of eighth place Saint John. The win for Drummondville helped the Volts keep pace with the Armada atop the Western Conference at 70 points apiece.

The road trip will wrap up for the Mooseheads on Sunday afternoon at 4pm AST in Rimouski against the Oceanic who sit 17th overall in the QMJHL standings. The next home game for Halifax is coming up on Friday, February 27th at 7pm versus Saint John. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.