Eagles Land in Newfoundland for Key Weekend Set against Regiment

Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The battle for third place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference heats up tonight in Newfoundland as two playoff bound teams look to strengthen their positioning. With Rimouski losing last night, it's official that the Cape Breton Eagles will participate in the 2026 QMJHL playoffs. Now the Eagles look to move up in the standings, with a pair of games against the Newfoundland Regiment. The Regiment lead the Eagles by two points in the standings, while holding one game in hand.

The Eagles are looking to shake off their biggest loss of the season, a 7-0 defeat in Charlottetown that was a one goal game at the halfway mark of regulation and two goal game until late in the second period. The injury bug has hit the Eagles and none of the three injury absences from Monday expected to play tonight. The Eagles will regain the services of Hugo Charron, who missed Monday's game serving a one game suspension.

The Eagles have had the better of Newfoundland this year, winning the first five meetings between the two teams, including both games in November in St. John's which was the beginning of a season turnaround for Cape Breton. However, Newfoundland won the most recent meeting in a shootout. Following a stumble the next day in Moncton, the Regiment have won five straight games. Tonight may be a case of rest or rust for a Newfoundland side that hasn't played in over a week. Unsurprisingly, Regiment leading scorer (and the third leading scorer in the league) Justin Larose has been key during this winning streak, notching ten points in five games. Star import Marek Daníček and trade deadline add Alexis Michaud have also chipped eight points during the win streak.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, NL

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167104

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32381/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

4th Eastern Conference, 26-17-2-8 (Away: 14-9-1-2) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 31-19-1-1 (Home: 17-8-1-0)

0-1-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-0-0

148GF/153GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 196GF/175GA

5-0-0-1 SEASON SERIES 1-5-0-0

Monday, Cape Breton 0 @ Charlottetown 7 LAST GAME RESULT February 12th, Saint John 1 @ Newfoundland 5

Lewis Gendron (52 points in 53 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Larose (74 points in 52 games)

T16th, 16.86% Away: 15th, 16.05% POWER PLAY 4th, 26.98%, Home: 2nd, 30.63%

2nd, 82.68%, Away: T2nd, 82.98% PENALTY KILL 16th, 73.73% Home: 14th, 75.47%

Adam Klaus, Samuel Kupec, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.