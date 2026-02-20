Cats Host Isles Saturday 4pm in Part 2 of Weekend Series

Saturday afternoon at the Den - would you rather be anywhere else?

The streaking 1st-place Cats (40-8-2-1) host the 10th-place Islanders in a the 6th Battle of the Bridge this season - and game 2 of this weekend home & home series. The Cats have hold a 4-0 edge (with game 5 set to go Friday night) at the moment.

Tommy Bleyl, the reigning QMJHL Prospect of the Week (maybe of the season?) has made hay against the Isles with 11 points (1G, 10A) in 4 games, including a 5-pt record-setting night last game, a 10-4 Cats win.

Niko Tournas also gets up for Charlottetown - the Cats sniper has 6 goals (of his team-leading 36) & 3 assists in 4 games. Gabe Smith has put up 7 points (2G, 5A). Cats keeper Rudy Guimond has all 4 wins over the Islanders.

Charlottetown (24-20-2-6) are 5-5 over their last 10 games and just recently stomped the Eagles 7-0 and downed Shawinigan 6-3.

Twenty year-old Nathan Leek leads the Isles attack with 63 pts (38G, 25A). The Isles should have the services of highly-touted Russian & Hurricanes 2nd Rd pick Ivan Ryabkin, who had a 5-pt game versus the Cataractes.

