3 Days Away - Coach Chippy Returns for Kids Takeover Game

Published on February 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Next Gen Weekend presented by TD is almost here as TD Station will be taken over by the next generation in just a few days.

It all begins this Saturday at 3 p.m. as the Sea Dogs host the annual Kids Takeover Game with Coach Chippy against the Shawinigan Cataractes!

After making his CHL coaching debut with the Sea Dogs last season, the popular hockey content creator and fan favourite returns to TD Station fresh off an appearance at the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa, Florida.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday's game are invited to the pre-game Meet & Greet where they'll have the opportunity to get a photo with Coach Chippy starting at 1:00 p.m.

The excitement continues Sunday, Feb. 15 with Community Day presented by TD, featuring several activities with Sea Dogs players including a free public skate, locker-room tours and more.

Next Gen Weekend presented by TD wraps up on Monday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. as the Sea Dogs take on the Victoriaville Tigres for Family Day.

Tickets for both games are available at the TD Station box office and online at Ticketmaster.ca. Don't miss your chance to be part of one of the most exciting weekends of the season!

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







