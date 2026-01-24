Moose Ride Big 1st Period to Win over Sherbrooke

Published on January 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, Nova Scotia - JQMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Sherbrooke Phoenix on January 23, 2026, at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Moose ride big 1st period to win over Sherbrooke

January 23, 2026

2026-01-23

The Mooseheads took full advantage of a first period five-minute power play with a trio of goals, including two from Danny Walters as part of a 6-3 home-ice victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

8,251 fans left Scotiabank Centre happy as the Moose snapped a three-game losing streak and Carlos Handel enjoyed a four-point night to help the Herd pick up their 20th win of the season.

Halifax came out guns blazing in the first period as Junior Gualberto buried his second goal of the season thanks to an excellent set up by Oleg Kulebiakin midway through the stanza. The turning point came at the 15:11 mark when Sherbrooke's Florent Houle was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind when he sent Handel headfirst into the corner boards. Halifax came alive on the man advantage with two goals from Walters and another from Shawn Carrier in a span of two minutes and 29 seconds.

The chippy play continued with a slew of penalties and misconducts between both teams as the period came to a close.

The Moose allowed the Phoenix back into the game in the middle period with a little more undisciplined play and Sherbrooke sliced the deficit in half with back-to-back goals Olivier Dubois and Eloi Benard to make things interesting through 40 minutes of play.

Carlos Handel continued his big night with the fourth power play marker of the evening for the Moose early in the third period to give the home squad an important cushion since Sherbrooke struck once more off the stick of Brandon Delarosbil but Samuel Rousseau iced the game with an empty netter. Rousseau got the last laugh over his younger brother Thomas who was the third star with two assists for the Phoenix.

The win gives the Mooseheads a record of 20-18-2-2 and they will next play host to Drummondville on Sunday afternoon at 3pm on Girl Guides Day in Moose Country. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







