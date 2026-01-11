Kulebiakin's 2 Goals Give Moose OT Victory

Published on January 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Oleg Kulebiakin hammered a puck into an open cage into overtime to give the Halifax Mooseheads a 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques in front of a big crowd at Scotiabank Centre.

The 9,130 in attendance exploded in celebration when the Russian rookie buried his second goal of the game off a rebound following an Owen Phillips shot that took Olympiques goalie Finn Moffett out of position just 31 seconds into the extra period.

Halifax survived a scare from the visiting squad who currently sit out of a playoff spot but found a way to get the two important points. The Moose blew a 3-1 lead by allowing a pair of third period goals before getting the win in the extra frame.

Shawn Carrier scored in the opening minute of the contest for the second consecutive night to give the Herd an early lead at the 48 second mark. Kulebiakin's first of the evening came 3:40 later and the Mooseheads appeared to be on their way to an easy night against the Olympiques but the scoring dried up and allowed Gatineau a chance to get back in it. Dylan Allie cut into the Halifax lead for the visitors when he tallied at 8:08 of the second period while Liam Kilfoil responded late in the frame to make it a 3-1 game for the Moose through 40 minutes.

The chippy game got tense for Halifax as they watched Gatineau claw back from goals from Maxim Dube and Nicholas Petrut to tie it 3-3 and force overtime. Thankfully for the Herd, they were able to finish off the victory on their first rush of OT to improve to 19-16-1-2 on the season.

Nick Cirka earned the win between the pipes with 28 saves while Gatineau's Moffett took the loss after coming on in relief of Danai Shaiikov who was pulled after allowing three goals on 18 shots through two periods.

Carlos Handel had a big game with a pair of assists as did Owen Phillips while Sam Rousseau, Jasu Mensonen and Kulebiakin also had helpers.

Things don't get an easier for the Mooseheads who will face the QMJHL-leading Chicoutimi Sagueneens at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday night at 7pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.