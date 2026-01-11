Captain Caleb Leads Wildcats over Regiment 9-2

Published on January 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats show no signs of slowing down after blasting the Newfoundland Regiment 9-2 Saturday night in front of over 5,800 fans at the Avenir Centre for their sixth straight victory.

Several Cats had productive performances - Caleb Desnoyers scored twice (7th, 8th) and an assist, Gabe Smith (18th) and Rian Chudzinski (12th) with goals and two assists apiece and Gavin Cornforth also set up three goals.

Also jumping in offensively were Kuzma Voronin (15th), Evan Depatie (10th), Niko Tournas (26th), Teddy Mutryn (19th) and Alex Mercier (20th).

Rudy Guimond won his 24th game with 25 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2G, 1A)

2 #9 GABE SMITH (1G, 2A)

3 #44 EVAN DEPATIE (1G, 1A)

The Wildcats' record climbs to 28-7-2-1 and amazing streak of 17-1-0-1 since November 19th.

The Cats have this week off and prepare for Eastern Conference rivals Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Saturday night at 7pm, followed by the Cape Breton Eagles Sunday at 3pm - both at Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM and the FloHockey TV service.

Article by Marty Kingston







