Wildcats Defend the Den against the Regiment Saturday Afternoon

Published on January 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

If it seems like we've seen a lot of the Regiment lately, its because we have! The Newfoundland squad are back again - Saturday at 4pm - for their 3rd visit since DEC 17 and Cats forward Gabe Smith is probably the most excited. Smith has 7 points in the 2 latest meetings - a 5-point (2G, 3A) night and a 2-goal performance. Both helped the Cats come back and earn late victories over the Regiment.

The Wildcats (27-7-2-1) are tied with Chicoutimi for 1st overall and come into Saturday night on a roll, losing just once in their last 12 games. They feature many offensive weapons and it's been scoring by committee with 7 Wildcats above the 30-point mark. Rookie defenceman Tommy Bleyl is leading the way - tied for 10th overall in Q points with 45 (7G, 38A).

QMJHL Goalie of the Month Rudy Guimond continues to lead the league in wins (23), GAA (2.31) & save percentage (.924). Rookie Jacoby Weiner is coming off his 1st QMJHL shutout.

The Regiment (20-15-1-1, 4th Eastern Conf.) are 6-4 in their last 10 and come to Moncton on a 3-game winning streak. Justin Larose is their leading scorer with 24 goals & 33 assist for 57 points - 2nd overall in the QMJHL.

New goalie Louis-Antoine Denault has won 3 of 4 since joining the Regiment - his lone loss to the Wildcats on DEC 30.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is any of the grey heather Coloured Cuff collection (crewneck, 1/4-zip or sweatpants). Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a 30th Anniversary royal blue autographed #25 GUIMOND

Rudy Guimond will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

