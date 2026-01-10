Eagles' Road Trip Continues Today in Drummondville

Published on January 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles lengthy road trip continues today with a visit to Drummondville to take on the Voltigeurs. Both teams come into today looking to bounce back.

The Eagles are looking to recover from their first loss of 2026, a 7-2 defeat to the Shawinigan Cataractes. Raoul Boilard scored his goal as an Eagle, while Cape Breton captain Lewis Gendron saw his seven-game point streak come to an end. Drummondville may still be reeling as the Volts allowed a 3-0 lead to slip away against Sherbrooke last night, with the Phoenix scoring three third period goals en route to a shootout victory.

Despite their current three game losing streak, the Volts have had a very competitive season- despite, according to the QMJHL website roster section, not having a single player who has ever attended an NHL training camp. It's been offense by committee for Drummondville, who rank in the top half in the league in goals despite not having any player in the top 30 QMJHL scorers and just two players in the top 50. One forward Eagles fans may recognize is Carter Fogarty, who attended Eagles camp this year and signed as a free agent with Drummondville in October.

Rookie import goaltender Jan Larys has been key to Drummondville's success, with a 907 save percentage and has earned a "B" ranking from NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 draft. Forwards Dylan Dumont & Louis-Félix Bourque were given "W" rankings as players with potential to be drafted in the sixth & seventh rounds of the NHL draft.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Marcel Dionne, Drummondville, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166978

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32251/

CAPE BRETON Drummondville

3rd Eastern Conference, 20-12-1-5 (Away: 12-5-0-2) RECORD 3rd Western Conference, 21-12-2-3 (Home: 10-4-2-2)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-1-1

110GF/111GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 131GF/118GA

Thursday, Cape Breton 2 @ Shawinigan 7 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Drummondville 3 @ Sherbrooke 4 (OT)

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Lewis Gendron (42 points in 38 games) LEADING SCORER

12th, 18.4% Away: 12th, 17.9% POWER PLAY 17th, 14.3%, Home: 18th, 10.2%

1st 87.5%, Away: 1st, 90.6% PENALTY KILL 17th, 72.6% Home: 15th, 75.5%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Louis-Félix Bourque







