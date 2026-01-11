Eagles Finish Weekend with Visit to Armada

Published on January 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's another homecoming night for members of the Cape Breton Eagles as a lengthy road trip continues through the province of Quebec. Today's opposition is the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

The Eagles & Armada made a significant trade in the off-season, with the Eagles acquiring overage goaltender Félix Hamel and 19 year old skaters Samuel Kupec & Eliot Litalien. Going the other way was import goaltender Jakub Milota.

Unfortunately sidelined due to injury, Milota will not get the opportunity to play his old team. Hamel is expected to start and it would be his second consecutive return- he did not play in Shawinigan after a mid-season deal sent him last year from Shawinigan to Boisbriand.

The Eagles will look to snap out of a two game losing streak this afternoon as they play their fourth game of this road trip. Both games saw the Eagles score early but fall behind. Yesterday the Eagles rallied in the third period- two goals in 21 seconds reduced a three goal deficit to one- but it wasn't enough in a 6-3 loss to Drummondville.

The Armada also find themselves on a losing streak- four games, and the pressure is mounting for a team that many considered by the favourite win the QMJHL championship this year. With the injury to Milota, Blainville-Bosibriand has added star goaltender William Lacelle from Rimouski. He joins a star studded roster that also includes three NHL drafted forwards: Justin Carbonneau (St. Louis) & Bill Zonnon (Pittsbrugh) are both first round picks, while Vegas prospect Mateo Nobert is currently tenth in QMJHL scoring.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166981

Puck drop: 4 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166981

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32258/

CAPE BRETON BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND

3rd Eastern Conference, 21-12-1-5 (Away: 12-6-0-2) RECORD T3rd Western Conference, 20-12-5-1 (Home: 9-7-3-0)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-1-0

113GF/117GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 156GF/121GA

Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Drummondville 6 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Blainville-Boisbriand 3 @ Rouyn-Noranda 4

Lewis Gendron (42 points in 39 games) LEADING SCORER Mateo Nobert (49 points in 36 games)

12th, 18.6%. Away: 11th, 18.3% POWER PLAY 8th, 22.7%. Home: 11th, 20.6%

1st, 86.6% Away: 2nd, 88.6% PENALTY KILL 14th, 75.9% Home: 9th, 79.8%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Spencer Gill, Jakub Milota,

Stefano Pietrantonio, Xavier Villeneuve







