Armada Blank Eagles in Boisbriand

January 11, 2026

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A hat trick from Bill Zonnon helped pace the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 5-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday.

- WIlliam Lacelle stopped all 17 shots in recording the shutout. Félix Hamel stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

- Eagles forward Romain Litalien was given a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding in the first period.

Litalien was initially sent to the box for a minor, but after a review, was given a major penalty. 41 seconds later, Zonnon found himself alone and ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle by Hamel open the scoring.

It was an eventful major penalty that would see stretches of five on three and four four after Cape Breton's Will Murphy and Blainville-Boisbriand's Maël Lavigne each took minor penalties. A would be second Armada goal was also called back when it was ruled they entered the zone offside. But with one second left in the man advantage, Mateo Nobert found the back of the net to double the lead for real.

The Eagles carried the final half of the period after the Blainville-Boisbriand goal, outshooting the Armada 9-0 during that stretch. But they couldn't find the back of the net, and the next breakthrough was another power play marker from Zonnon, from a simliar spot, at the 8:32 mark of the second stanza. Less than a minute later, Torkel Jennersjo scored the game's only even strength goal.

The final period moved at a brisk pace, including a stretch of 6:52 without a whistle. However, prior to that, Zonnon completed his hat trick from the front of the net, finishing a pass from Vincent Dejsardins from the corner.

These teams will complete their back to back on Wednesday night in Boisbriand. Puck drop is 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166985 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Bill Zonnon (Blainville-Boisbriand) 3 goals

2. Vincent Desjardins (Blainville-Boisbriand) 2 assists, 4 shots, 7/11 faceoffs

3. William Lacelle (Blainville-Boisbriand) 17 saves on 17 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Jacob Hartlin, Jacob De Ladurantaye

Scratches For Blainville-Boisbriand: Jakub Milota (injury), Xavier Villeneuve (injury), Spencer Gill (injury), Stefano Pietrantonio, Olivier Metcalfe

Final Shots On Goal: 26-17 in favour of Blainville-Boisbriand

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Blainville-Boisbriand Power Play: 3/9







