Regiment Bounce Back with 4-3 OT Win over Sea Dogs

Published on January 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are coming home on a high note thanks to a 4-3 overtime win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon at TD Station.

After finding themselves down 2-0 midway through the game, Marek Danicek gave the Regiment a lifeline as he cut it to 2-1 with 10:26 to go in the second period. Less than two minutes later, Danicek had his second and got Newfoundland back to level with a highlight reel solo effort, making it a 2-2 contest after 40 minutes.

Dominic Pilote gave Newfoundland their first lead of the afternoon three minutes into the third period before Angelo Fullerton replied for Saint John with 5:51 left in regulation as his 3-3 goal forced overtime.

Luckily for the Regiment, Danicek would have the last laugh as he completed his hat-trick just 40 seconds into the overtime frame to secure a big 4-3 victory for Newfoundland.

Louis-Antoine Denault was phenomenal in goal for Newfoundland as he earned first star on the road with a 36 save performance, improving to 5-1-0-0 since coming over from Quebec last month.

The Regiment now head back home for their next four games starting on Thursday night when they welcome the Rimouski Oceanic to town. Tickets for that game and the rest of the regular season home slate are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.