Regiment Topped 9-2 by Wildcats

Published on January 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment win streak ended at four games after a tough 9-2 result against the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday evening at the Avenir Centre.

Nine Moncton skaters had double digit efforts while Tyson Goguen and Maddox Marmulak provided the offence for Newfoundland.

Newfoundland get the chance to bounce back tomorrow afternoon against the Saint John Sea Dogs in the last leg of this three game road trip. Tickets for the remainder of Regiment home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.