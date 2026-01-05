Regiment Grab 3-2 OT Win over Olympiques

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment made it five straight wins on home ice as they outlasted the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Justin Larose finally broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second period with a powerplay marker to make it 1-0 Regiment.

Gatineau replied four minutes later and took their first lead of the weekend midway through the third as they went up 2-1 with 9:13 left to play.

Louis-Francois Belanger equalized for Newfoundland on the man advantage with 6:29 remaining in regulation before having the final say with just 11 seconds left in the overtime period as his second of the game sealed a series sweep and a 3-2 victory. Antoine Proulx made 28 saves including four big stops in the added frame.

Newfoundland next play a triple header away from home opening on Friday night against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for the remainder of Regiment home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

