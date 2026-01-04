Eagles Top Islanders Overtime to Sweep Weekend Set

Published on January 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

-Reece Peitzsche's goal 23 seconds into overtime gave the Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders Sunday afternoon. The Islanders forced overtime after a late goal by Nathan Leek. With the win, the Eagles swept the weekend series against the Islanders.

- Maxime Sauthier & Jacob Hartlin scored in regulation for the Eagles.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win, stopping 23 of 25 shots. Jack Carter took the loss, stopping 30 of 33 shots in his QMJHL debut.

- Eagles defenseman Noah Levy also made his QMJHL debut. The 2025 fourth round draft pick was +1 in his first game.

- Newly acquired Eagles forward Raoul Boilard was listed as a scratch for the game as he will join the team for Wednesday's game in Rimouski.

- Charlottetown defenseman Dylan MacKinnon left the game in the first period with an apparent lower body injury and did not return.

The first power play of the game led to the first goal of the game, courtesy of Charlottetown's Will Shields who blasted it by Hamel from the left faceoff circle. The Eagles killed off the next Charlottetown power play though, and tied the game before period's end when Maxime Sauthier redirected a Noah Jettelson shot past by Carter.

The second period saw the Eagles' fourth line come through big a goal. After a defensive zone start, the play came up to the other end of the ice and Hugo Charron fed Hartlin a pass on a two on one to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The score held through the second period, and late into the thrid period despite a sequence of 1:15 of four on four play in the third period. With under two minutes to go, Carter was lifted for an extra attacker. The Eagles limited the Charlottetown opportunities until the final seconds- Leek snuck up the left side of the ice to beat Hamel with nine seconds to play.

Very little overtime was required to declare a winner- the Peitzsche shot was the first of the fourth period. He came up the ice through the right wing, and while Charlottetown captain Marcus Kearsey closed the gap on him, it wasn't enough to stop Peitzsche from lifting it over Carter to secure the win.

The Eagles begin their longest road trip of the season this Wednesday as they visit Luke Patterson & the Rimouski Oceanic. Puck drop is 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase at https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166960 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 23 saves on 25 shots

2. Maxime Sauthier (Cape Breton) 1 goal 5 shots

3. Jack Carter (Charlotetown) 30 saves on 33 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Raoul Boilard (trade), Aiden McCullough (injury), Olivier Laverdière,

Scratches For Charlottetown: Rowan Walsh (injury), Tyler Peddle (injury), Ross Campbell

Final Shots On Goal: 33-25 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/3







