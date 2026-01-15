Eagles Fall to Armada in Boisbriand

Published on January 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goal games from Justin Carbonneau & Vincent Desjardins and a three point night from Olivier Lemieux paced the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to 6-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday night in Boisbriand.

- Will Murphy scored for the Eagles in the second period.

- William Lacelle stopped 25 of 26 shots in the win while Félix Hamel turned aside 22 of 28 in the loss.

The Eagles carried the early part of the play, unable to score on an early power play but generating chances both at even strength and on the man advantage. But it was the Armada striking first- after Desjardins was denied on a late developing breakaway, Cabronneau sped into the front of the goal to put the rebound by Hamel.

The lead doubled 92 seconds later when Lemieux tipped an Olivier Filaj shot by Hamel. Carbonneau added his second of the period when he blasted a shot between the faceoff circles by the Eagles goaltender and the period finished 3-0.

The two sides traded goals in the second period. Murphy got the Eagles on the board with a shot from the side boards that got by Lacelle. Before period's end, Blainville-Boisbriand countered when a passing play down the left wing from Filaj to Lemieux that finished with a Desjardins goal.

Blainville-Boisbriand added to the lead with a pair of goals in the third period, neither at five on five. The fifth Armada goal came during a two minute four on four, when some nice stickhandling by Maël Lavigne opened up the ice for a shot that beat Hamel. The final goal came short handed- after receiving a pass at the front of the net, Bill Zonnon moved the puck back to Desjardins at the side of the goal and he notched his second goal of the game.

The Eagles will play in the province of Quebec for the final time in the 25-26 regular season tomorrow night in Shawinigan against the Cataractes. Puck drop is 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166989 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Olivier Lemieux (Blainville-Boisbriand) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand) 2 goals, 9 shots

3. Vincent Desjardins (Blainville-Boisbriand) 2 goals, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Olivier Laverdière, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Blainville-Boisbriand: Jakub Milota (injury), Xavier Villeneuve (injury), Spencer Gill (injury), Stefano Pietrantonio, Olivier Metcalfe

Final Shots On Goal: 28-26 in favour of Blainville-Boisbriand

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Blainville-Boisbriand Power Play: 0/1







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

