Eagles, Armada Go Back to Back Tonight

Published on January 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will hope rest and a reset can snap a losing streak in the back half of a two game set against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

The Eagles are back in Boisbriand tonight for a rematch with the Armada, who prevailed 5-0 on Sunday. It's the first game for both teams since the weekend clash, which was the Eagles' fourth game in five days. Special teams was key in the Blainville-Boisbriand victory, with the Armada scoring three goals and adding a short handed tally.

Sunday's match saw the Eagles play most of the game without Romain Litalien who was given a five minute major and a game misconduct early in the first period. For the Armada, it was a big game for their two first round NHL draft picks. Bill Zonnon (Pittsburgh), held to just one goal in seven games after returning from a lengthy injury absence, exploded for a hat trick. Justin Carbonneau (St. Louis), who had been held pointless in three games, contributed two assists.

It's the fifth game of a seven game road trip for the Eagles, who have dropped the last three contests after opening the road trip with a victory in RImouski. Tonight marks the second and final meeting of the season between the Eagles & Armada.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau, Boisbirand, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166985

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32261/







