Wildcats Edge Eagles in Overtime Thriller

Published on January 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Niko Tournas's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. It's the fourth time this season the Wildcats have beaten the Eagles in extra time.

- Gavin Conforth's first career goal for the Wildcats sent the game to overtime. Maxime Sauthier & Reece Peitzsche scored the Eagles goals, both in the second period.

- Rudy Guimond stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win. Félix Hamel took the loss, stopping 20 of 23 shots. Hamel came into the game at the 8:25 mark of the second period, when Connor Towle left the game due to injury. Towle stopped all 18 shots he faced during his playing time.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the opening period, with the Wildcats outshooting the Eagles 11-9, but the frame finished scoreless as Moncton killed off both of their minor penalties. But after no goals were scored in the opening 20, the Eagles wasted no time breaking the tie in the second period. Sauthier caught through the middle of the ice with a beautiful individual effort to beat Guimond.

Hamel was thrown into fire upon coming in in relief, having to face a 1:22 five on three Moncton power play. He was able to keep the Eagles in the lead after a sensational save on Caleb Desnoyers, but the lead did not last much longer- Moncton won the ensuing faceoff and Tournas blasted a game tying shot past Hamel. The Eagles killed the second minor, and took the lead into the third period after a late goal from Peitzsche who finished as a passing play at the side of the net.

Moncton carried the play in the third period, outshooting the Eagles 15-1, and the power play came through again as Cornforth's goal knotted the score after the nine minute mark. The Wildcats had a big opportunity to take the lead when Desnoyers was awarded a penalty shot, taken down by Samuel Kupec, but he was unable to solve Hamel.

The game headed to a fourth period, with Peitzsche earning the first dangerous shot, but it was turned aside by Guimond. Tournas ripped a powerful blast by Hamel at the 1:50 mark to give Moncton a 3-2 walk off victory.

The Eagles now finally return home for CBU Night on Thursday for the Battle of Nova Scotia! The Eagles will be wearing specially designed orange & green jerseys as they take on Dominion's Owen Bresson, former Eagle Lincoln Waugh, Montreal draft pick Carlos Händel and the arch-rival Mooseheads.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/OOide They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Niko Tournas (Moncton) 2 goals, 6 shots

2. Gavin Cornforth (Moncton) Game tying goal, 3 shots

3. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nicholas Holomego (injury), Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron

Scratches For Moncton: Liam Bursaw, Jackson Batchilder, Aiden Diamond, Spencer Thornborough

Final Shots On Goal: 41-24 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Moncton Power Play: 2/3







