Eagles Finish Road Trip Today in Moncton

Published on January 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles have landed back in the Maritimes, but have one more game to go on a marathon seven game trip. Tonight's opponent is the top-ranking team in the Atlantic Canada, the Moncton Wildcats.

The Eagles found their way into the win column to snap a losing streak on Thursday, shutting out Shawinigan 3-0. Connor Towle shone in the win, making 30 saves in his first career shutout. All members of the Eagles top line Reece Peitzsche, Lewis Gendron, and Romain Litalien all returned to the scoresheet registering points.

After the Eagles arrived Friday, the Wildcats were in action on Saturday, in the spotlight with Hockey Day In Canada coming to Moncton. It was a battle with league leading Chicoutimi, and it was the Saguenéens who came up on top. Training 5-1, Moncton pushed back to make it 5-4 before two late Chicoutimi hit the empty net twice. It was the Wildcats first loss since a 4-3 defeat just prior to the Christmas break. The Cats avenged that particular loss with a shootout win coming out of the break against the Eagles. However, all five games between Moncton & Cape Breton have been won by the road team, a trend the Eagles hopes continues tonight.

Since the two December encounters, Moncton has welcomed back superstar Caleb Desnoyers and head coach Gardiner MacDougall from the World Juniors. The Wildcats have also since added Gavin Cornforth, a forward from Boston College, who collected five assists in his first four games. He joins a talented Wildcat club that features six NHL drafted players. Another trade deadline acquisition was Swedish defenseman Max Vilen, having been acquired from Saint John.

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 3PM AST

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

4th Eastern Conference, 21-15-1-5 (Away: 13-8-0-2) RECORD 2nd Eastern Conference, 28-8-2-1 (Home: 13-6-1-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

117GF/128GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 177GF/109GA

1-1-1-2 SEASON SERIES 4-1-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 3 @Shawinigan 0 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Chicoutimi 7 @ Moncton 4

Lewis Gendron (43 points in 42 games) LEADING SCORER Niko Tournas (47 points in 39 games)

15th, 18% Away: 14th, 17.1% POWER PLAY 2nd, 28.8%, Home: 1st, 33.3%

1st, 85.8% Away: 2nd, 86.9% PENALTY KILL 6th, 79.3%. Home: T8th, 81.4%

Nicholas Holomego INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







