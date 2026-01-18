Cats Bounce Back with OT Win over Eagles

Published on January 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A Niko Tournas goal was the OT winner giving the Wildcats a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles at Avenir Centre before 4,700 fans on Sunday Funday.

It was Tournas' second consecutive 2-goal game and gives him 30 this season. Gavin Cornforth scored his first goal as a Wildcat to tie the game midway through the third period. Evan Depatie chipped in with two assists and Simon Binkley posted his fifth assist in two games, since returning from injury.

The Cats outshot the Eagles 41-24 including a one-sided 15-1 in the third period. Rudy Guimond posted his 25th win of the season. Connor Towle and Felix Hamel shared the duties for the Eagles.

THREE STARS:

1 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

2 Reece Peitzsche CAP (1G)

3 #44 EVAN DEPATIE (2A)

The Cats move to 29-8-2-1 after forty games in the schedule.

The Cats now swing up to Quebec for a 3-game trip opening Thursday night in Baie-Comeau at 8pm., Saturday afternoon in Chicoutimi at 5pm and Sunday afternoon in Quebec City at 4pm AT. Join Marty with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM MONCTON.

