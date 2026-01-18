Leek Erupts for Four as Islanders Silence Halifax

Published on January 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders earned a massive divisional victory on Saturday night in Halifax, riding a four-goal performance from Nathan Leek and a five-point explosion from Ivan Ryabkin to a 6-3 win over the Mooseheads at the Scotiabank Centre.

Playing the second game of a three-in-three weekend, Charlottetown showed poise, special teams dominance, and elite finishing to secure their fifth win over Halifax this season - and did it in a building where momentum can swing quickly.

After a tight, physical opening frame, it was Ivan Ryabkin who broke the deadlock midway through the first period, burying his first QMJHL goal off a beautiful feed from Anthony Flanagan to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. Despite being outshot 12-4 in the opening 20 minutes, Charlottetown headed into the intermission in front thanks to the steady play of Donald Hickey, who turned aside every Halifax chance.

The Islanders weathered early second-period penalty trouble as Hickey continued to frustrate the Mooseheads, stopping 19 of the first 19 shots he faced and allowing Charlottetown to stay in control.

The turning point came late in the second period when the Islanders were handed a four-minute powerplay - their first of the night. Charlottetown made it count immediately.

Nathan Leek tipped home a Ryabkin point shot to make it 2-0, and the Islanders weren't done. Just as the man advantage expired, Leek struck again, finishing a slick passing sequence from Ryabkin once again to push the lead to 3-0.

Moments later, Ryabkin found Leek again! This time for the hat trick, as Charlottetown capped off a dominant stretch with a 4-0 lead. Through two periods, Ryabkin had racked up a goal and three assists, while Leek had scored three times, all with Ryabkin involved.

Halifax came out desperate in the third and quickly made things interesting, scoring twice in the opening minutes - including a 5-on-3 powerplay goal - before capitalizing on a turnover to pull within one.

But when the Islanders needed a response, their star delivered.

With Halifax pressing and outshooting Charlottetown heavily in the final frame, Leek produced a highlight-reel solo effort, beating the defender wide and finishing for his fourth goal of the night and 30th of the season to restore a two-goal cushion.

Ross Campbell added an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the 6-3 win.

Leek finished the night with four goals, Ryabkin posted one goal and four assists for five points, and Hickey stopped 34 of 37 shots in a gutsy road performance.

Back Home for a 4:00 p.m. Matinee vs. Rimouski

The Islanders won't have much time to celebrate as they return home this afternoon for the third game in three days, welcoming the Rimouski Océanic to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop.

Rimouski enters the matchup having dropped four of their last five games, including back-to-back losses to the Newfoundland Regiment, and Charlottetown will look to take advantage of an opponent searching for consistency.

Despite tired legs, the Islanders have plenty of confidence after pushing the top-ranked Chicoutimi Saguenéens on Friday and following it up with Saturday's statement win in Halifax. The chemistry between Leek and Ryabkin has instantly elevated the Islanders' offense, and that duo will look to stay hot in their first meeting with Rimouski this season.

With Donald Hickey logging heavy minutes last night, expect Jack Carter to get the start in goal as Charlottetown looks to close out the weekend on a high note and continue climbing the standings.

Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.