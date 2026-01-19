Islanders' Power Past Rimouski to Cap Three-Game Weekend

The Charlottetown Islanders showed no signs of slowing down Sunday afternoon, delivering a dominant 3-1 victory over the Rimouski Océanic at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown to close out a demanding three-games-in-three-days stretch in style.

Despite tired legs, the Islanders controlled the game from start to finish, outshooting Rimouski 36-18 and leaning on a dangerous powerplay, strong depth play, and a steady performance in goal from Jack Carter, who earned his first QMJHL win.

The opening period set the tone early. Charlottetown dictated the pace, generating quality chances and sustained pressure while limiting Rimouski to the perimeter. The Islanders killed off an early penalty and continued to press offensively, finishing the first period with a commanding 15-8 edge in shots, though the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

That pressure finally paid off late in the second period. After another extended stretch in the Oceanic zone, the Islanders' powerplay broke through with a crisp passing sequence that ended with Ross Campbell snapping home the opening goal from the slot. Nathan Leek and Ivan Ryabkin picked up the assists on the play, giving Charlottetown a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Islanders wasted little time adding to the advantage in the third. Ivan Ryabkin continued his strong start in the QMJHL, making a slick move before finishing to give Charlottetown a 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the period. The Islanders' offense continued to buzz, with all four lines contributing and the powerplay creating chance after chance.

With just under five minutes remaining, the Islanders struck again on the man advantage. Ryabkin found Leek, who buried the Islanders' third goal of the afternoon and 31st of the season to put the game firmly out of reach. Marcus Kearsey also earned an assist on the play, capping off another impressive showing for Charlottetown's top unit.

Rimouski spoiled the shutout late with their goaltender pulled, but Carter was rock solid the rest of the way, making several key saves down the stretch to preserve the win.

Ryabkin was named the game's first star after posting a goal and two assists, while Carter earned second-star honours after stopping 17 of 18 shots in his first QMJHL victory.

The Islanders' 3-1 win capped off a strong weekend and showcased the group's resilience, depth, and growing chemistry as they look to climb the standings.







