Ivan Ryabkin Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Ivan Ryabkin

The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is Charlottetown Islanders center Ivan Ryabkin.

The 18-year-old from Balakovu, Russia made a strong first impression during his first week in the QMJHL, scoring twice and adding six assists as the Islanders went 2-1-0-0.

On Friday night at home, Ryabkin was held off the scoresheet as the league leading Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Islanders 5-2 in a close contest that featured two empty-netters from the visitors.

That would be the last time Ryabkin would find himself shut out in the week. On Saturday night in Halifax, the newest Islander found the back of the net for his first QMJHL tally 9:38 into the first period. He would go on to register four assists on the night, becoming the first Isles rookie to post a five-point game as Charlottetown defeated the Mooseheads 6-3. Ryabkin, who also recorded a +3 rating, was named the third star of the contest.

Back home on Sunday afternoon, Ryabkin fired home the eventual game-winner early in the third while also chipping in with a pair of helpers in a 3-1 Islanders victory over the Rimouski Océanic. This time, Ryabkin was named the game's first star as the Isles leapfrogged into fifth place in the Eastern Conference in their ongoing quest for home ice in round one of the postseason.

Ryabkin was selected by the Islanders in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, just a few days after his name was called by the Carolina Hurricanes during the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to arriving in Charlottetown, Ryabkin spent the first half of the current campaign with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







