FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 17

Published on January 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from January 12 to 18.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Ivan RYABKIN | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-2G-6A, +0

Nathan LEEK | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-5G-1A, -1

Vincent DESJARDINS | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-2G-3A, +6

DEFENSEMEN:

Jordan TOURIGNY | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-2A, +9

Jan GOLICIC | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-1G-2A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Connor TOWLE | Cape Breton Eagles | 1-0-0-0, 1.000%, 0.00, 1 SO







