Sea Dogs to Host Superhero Night in Support of Make-A-Wish

Published on January 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs are set to suit up for Superhero Night presented by Design Art Signs in support of Make-A-Wish Canada on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 4:00 p.m. at TD Station.

As part of this initiative, the Sea Dogs will be wearing special edition superhero-inspired jerseys, which are now up for auction on DASH. All net proceeds from the game-worn jersey auction will go straight to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization dedicated to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Additionally, the Sea Dogs have set up a donation page to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Every donation makes a difference - click here to visit the donation link and help us make a child's wish come true!

Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. as the Sea Dogs take on the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favourite superheroes and be part of a memorable afternoon in support of an important cause.

Tickets are available through the TD Station box office and online at Ticketmaster.ca.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.