Murnieks Scores Pair to Lead Sea Dogs Past Huskies

Published on January 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC - Olivers Murnieks scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Saint John Sea Dogs earned a 4-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Wednesday night at Arena Glencore.

Saint John struck twice late in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead. Olivier Groulx opened the scoring on the power play at 16:09, then Zach Morin made it 2-0 just 38 seconds later at 16:47.

The Huskies answered early in the second period, getting goals from Nathan Langlois at 4:42 and Samuel Beauchemin at 9:42 to tie it 2-2. Murnieks put Saint John back in front at 18:38, but Eliot Ogonowski responded at 19:12 to send the game to the third period tied 3-3.

After a scoreless third, Murnieks ended it on the power play at 1:22 of overtime to seal it. Arseni Radkov made 28 saves for Saint John, while Samuel Meloche stopped 20 for Rouyn-Noranda.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 24 | ROU - 31

PP: SNB - 2/2 | ROU - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 27 | ROU - 38

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Olivers Murnieks - 2G, GWG

2nd: ROU - Charlie Benigno

3rd: SNB - Alexis Joseph - 2A

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, January 24 @ 4:00 p.m. - vs Sherbrooke Phoenix

