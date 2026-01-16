Moose Fight Back to Earn a Point against Chicoutimi

Published on January 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads gained a very impressive point on home ice on Thursday night against the CHL's top team. Goalie Owen Bresson was spectacular between the pipes with 38 saves and Sam Rousseau scored two huge goals to help force overtime where the Herd eventually fell 5-4 to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens with 38.9 seconds remaining in the extra period.

The league-leading Sags were on their heels for the majority of the overtime after Halifax had gained momentum but a late turnover led to Maxim Masse firing in his 32nd goal of the season.

The Student Night crowd was rocking moments earlier with Halifax putting all kinds of unexpected pressure on Chicoutimi after Rousseau had electrified the building with his second goal of the third period to tie the game 4-4 with 1:17 to go in regulation. Halifax was on a power play and also pulled Bresson in favour of a six-on-four attack which paid off. Rousseau had pulled the Moose within one goal a little more than eight minutes earlier with his first tally in a Halifax uniform.

Shawn Carrier opened the scoring in the game with his fifth "first-goal" of the season when he struck midway through the opening period. Chicoutimi tied the game 1-1 about one minute later when Liam Lefebvre beat Bresson. The Mooseheads regained the lead on Oleg Kulebiakin's 22nd goal of the year before the teams went to their respective dressing rooms. Kulebiakin enjoyed a three point evening with a pair of assists to go along with his goal.

The second period belonged to the Sags with back-to-back goals from Alexis Toussant and Jordan Tourigny to give the visitors a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. Christophe Berthelot then increased the Chicoutimi lead to 4-2 early in the third period and it looked as though the top squad was well on their way to disposing of the Herd, but Rousseau and the Mooseheads had other plans and fought their way back to gain a well deserved point in one of the more exciting finishes at Scotiabank Centre this season.

Halifax will remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16-2-2 record for 42 points, two points back of Charlottetown and Quebec, while Chicoutimi remains atop both the Eastern Conference and the entire QMJHL.

The Mooseheads will next play on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre when they entertain the Charlottetown Islanders at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







