Eagles Finish up in Quebec against Cataractes

January 15, 2026

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will play a 2025-26 regular season game in Quebec for the final time tonight, and hope it brings to an end to a losing streak in the midst of a long road trip.

It's been a grinding schedule for the Eagles and the team hits the ice for a back to back tonight in Shawinigan against the Cataractes, in a rematch from one week ago tonight. The loss last Thursday started the four game losing streak.

Last night's defeat came against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, a 6-1 loss in Boisbriand. The Eagles will look to build on some positives, having created chances (the shots were 28-26 in favour of the Armada) and conceding just one power play. But the Eagles will look to find some offense having been held to less than three goals in four of the first five games of the trip, in contrast to the form the team showed in a prolonged strong stretch in December & January before the road trip.

Following last week's matchup with the Eagles, the Cataractes earned a split in the Abitibi region, falling to defeat in Val-d'Or and picking up a win in Rouyn-Noranda. With 16 points in nine games, Félix Lacerte is just five points clear of the league leading in scoring. Since the game against Cape Breton, Shawinigan has regained the services of Jiří Klíma having returned from injury & the World Juniors where he represented Czechia. He has been prolific when in the lineup, recording 25 points in 24 games.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166989

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32265/

CAPE BRETON SHAWINIGAN

T3rd Eastern Conference, 21-14-1-5 (Away: 12-8-0-2) RECORD T3rd Western Conference, 22-12-1-3 (Home: 14-4-1-1)

0-4-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

114GF/128GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 154GF/133GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Wednesday, Cape Breton 1 @ Blainville-Boisbriand 6 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Shawinigan 4 @ Rouyn-Noranda 3

Lewis Gendron (42 points in 41 games) LEADING SCORER Félix Lacerte (57 points in 38 games)

15th, 17.5% Away: 14th, 16.9% POWER PLAY 12th, 18.0%, Home: 5th, 23.2%

2nd, 85.3%, Away: 2nd, 86.1% PENALTY KILL 12th, 77.3%. Home: 12th, 76.5%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Louis-Félix Gagnon







