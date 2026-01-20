Sea Dogs to Host 2026 Battle of the Badges Tournament

Published on January 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs will host the 2026 Battle of the Badges Tournament, a first-responder hockey tournament showcasing police, fire, and sheriffs department teams from across New Brunswick, the team announced Tuesday.

The 2026 Battle of the Badges Tournament presented by the Saint John Firefighters Association will feature two pools, A and B, with four teams in each. Pool A will include the Fredericton Firefighters, New Brunswick Sheriffs, Saint John Firefighters, and Saint John Police, while Pool B will feature the Codiac Police, Oromocto Firefighters, Fredericton Police, and Kennebecasis Valley Firefighters.

The three-day tournament runs from Friday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at TD Station. Teams will compete in round-robin pool play to determine semifinal matchups, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The tournament will conclude with the championship game on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

The Battle of the Badges Tournament celebrates the dedication of first responders while providing fans with a competitive and community-focused hockey event at TD Station.

Tournament Passes for the 2026 Battle of the Badges Tournament presented by the Saint John Firefighters Association are FREE with the purchase of a ticket to the Sea Dogs game on Friday, Feb. 6 against the Moncton Wildcats OR Saturday, Feb. 7 against the Newfoundland Regiment. Passes are automatically added to your order when purchasing online at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Members, tournament passes will be automatically added to your Account Manager.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.