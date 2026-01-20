2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 17

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 17 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens (31-6-3-2) held No. 1 for a third straight week on a five-game win streak after sweeping a Maritimes trip (Halifax, Charlottetown, No. 7 Moncton) and improving to 15-1-2-0 over their last 18 since November 30. The Prince Albert Raiders (31-6-4-0) surged three spots to No. 2 after winning three straight - including a statement 8-5 road win that snapped Medicine Hat's franchise-record 19-game winning streak - while continuing a dominant 14-2-0-0 run dating back to December 6, led by Tempo WHL Player of the Week Daxon Rudolph's six-point week. At No. 3, the Brantford Bulldogs (30-7-5-1) stayed steady after taking five of six points, setting a franchise mark for the fastest to 30 wins, and extending their post-World Juniors momentum into a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) with Marek Vanacker hitting 30 goals and Caleb Malhotra remaining among the OHL's scoring leaders.

This week's biggest movers were led by a pair of WHL surges and an OHL debutant. The Medicine Hat Tigers (31-7-3-2) climbed to a season-best No. 5 after extending their franchise-record win streak to 19 with back-to-back wins over No. 6 Edmonton before it was halted by No. 2 Prince Albert, yet they still boast a sizzling 21-1-1-1 run over their last 24 behind Markus Ruck, Jonas Woo, and CHL co-goals leader Bryce Pickford (33). The Penticton Vees (26-9-4-3) rose to No. 9 by pushing their winning streak to 11 and improving to 15-1-1-0 since early December, driven by Jacob Kvasnicka's points in 10 of his last 11 and Ryden Evers' overtime winner. And at No. 10, the Barrie Colts (28-10-2-4) made their first appearance of the season on the back of the OHL's longest active point streak (9-0-1-0) and a perfect week, powered by Cole Beaudoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Emil Hemming, who each recorded five points.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 17

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

8. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

9. Penticton Vees (WHL)

10. Barrie Colts (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-17.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 26, following the 18th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







