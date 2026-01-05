Sea Dogs Start New Year with 5-2 Win over Halifax
Published on January 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Rafaël Courchesne stopped 31 of 33 shots Sunday afternoon as the Saint John Sea Dogs took down the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 at TD Station.
Rookie defenceman Oskar Drabczynski scored on the Sea Dogs' first shot of the game at 5:07. Angelo Fullerton made it 2-0 at 16:59, burying Olivier Duhamel's rebound. Courchesne turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame.
Neither team scored in the second despite each getting a power play opportunity.
Liam Kilfoil got the Mooseheads on the board 1:09 into the third, but Everett Baldwin answered quickly. Baldwin walked in and fired a wrist shot that was stopped by Nicolas Gillham-Cirka, but collected his own rebound and put it upstairs to make it 3-1. At 5:59, William Yared set up Duhamel on the power play to extend the lead to 4-1.
Forty seconds later, William Bent scored on a breakaway to pull Halifax within two. With 39 seconds to play, Dylan Rozzi sealed it 5-2 with an empty-net goal.
STATISTICS
SOG: SNB - 23 | HAL - 33
PP: SNB - 1/3 | HAL - 0/3
Faceoffs: SNB - 37 | HAL - 30
3 STARS
1st: SNB - Angelo Fullerton - 1G
2nd: SNB - Olivier Duhamel - 1G, 1A
3rd: SNB - Oskar Drabczynski - 1G
NEXT HOME GAME
Thursday, January 8 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Gatineau Olympiques (Fredericton)
-
Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online HERE or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026
- Leek's Last-Second Heroics Earn Islanders Point in Cape Breton - Charlottetown Islanders
- Regiment Grab 3-2 OT Win over Olympiques - Newfoundland Regiment
- Sea Dogs Start New Year with 5-2 Win over Halifax - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Eagles Top Islanders Overtime to Sweep Weekend Set - Cape Breton Eagles
- Islanders Look to Respond in Saturday Matinee at Centre 200 - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saint John Sea Dogs Stories
- Sea Dogs Start New Year with 5-2 Win over Halifax
- New Year's Eve: Sea Dogs vs Regiment - Game Time Is 2:00 p.m.
- Sea Dogs Return from Break with 6-3 Win over Islanders
- Sea Dogs Acquire Pronovost, Draft Pick from Remparts
- Sea Dogs Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick for Jacob Beaulieu