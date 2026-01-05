Sea Dogs Start New Year with 5-2 Win over Halifax

Published on January 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Rafaël Courchesne stopped 31 of 33 shots Sunday afternoon as the Saint John Sea Dogs took down the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 at TD Station.

Rookie defenceman Oskar Drabczynski scored on the Sea Dogs' first shot of the game at 5:07. Angelo Fullerton made it 2-0 at 16:59, burying Olivier Duhamel's rebound. Courchesne turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame.

Neither team scored in the second despite each getting a power play opportunity.

Liam Kilfoil got the Mooseheads on the board 1:09 into the third, but Everett Baldwin answered quickly. Baldwin walked in and fired a wrist shot that was stopped by Nicolas Gillham-Cirka, but collected his own rebound and put it upstairs to make it 3-1. At 5:59, William Yared set up Duhamel on the power play to extend the lead to 4-1.

Forty seconds later, William Bent scored on a breakaway to pull Halifax within two. With 39 seconds to play, Dylan Rozzi sealed it 5-2 with an empty-net goal.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 23 | HAL - 33

PP: SNB - 1/3 | HAL - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 37 | HAL - 30

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Angelo Fullerton - 1G

2nd: SNB - Olivier Duhamel - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Oskar Drabczynski - 1G

NEXT HOME GAME

Thursday, January 8 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Gatineau Olympiques (Fredericton)

