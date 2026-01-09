Radkov Shines in Debut as Dogs Roll Olympiques in Fredericton

Published on January 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







FREDERICTON, N.B. - Montreal Canadiens prospect Arseni Radkov stopped 36 of 37 shots in his Sea Dogs debut as Saint John scored five unanswered goals to roll past the Gatineau Olympiques at the Aitken Centre.

The Olympiques scored the only first period goal at 3:54 when Alex Dagenais tipped in Michel Myloserdnyy's point shot. Gatineau outshot Saint John 12-8 in the opening frame.

Five minutes into the second, Olivier Duhamel jumped up into the play, tucking home his own rebound on a pass from Nolann Héroux to tie it 1-1. At 9:07, after a scramble in front, Alex Donovan buried Duhamel's rebound to give Saint John the lead. Everett Baldwin made it 3-1 at 12:53, finishing on an Angelo Fullerton rebound.

To kick off the third, Fullerton scored from a tight angle when Olivier Groulx's shot off the boards came right to his stick. Gatineau pulled Danai Shaiikov at 14:46 for the extra attacker, but Maxime Côté hit the empty net at 16:04 to seal the 5-1 victory.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 32 | GAT - 37

PP: SNB - 0/0 | GAT - 0/1

Faceoffs: SNB - 27 | GAT - 24

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Arseni Radkov - 36 saves

2nd: SNB - Alex Donovan - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Olivier Groulx - 2A

NEXT HOME GAME

Friday, January 9 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Newfoundland Regiment

