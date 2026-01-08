Eagles Continue Road Trip Tonight in Shawinigan

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to keep their perfect 2026 record intact, in a matchup that will see a few Cape Breton players visit a familiar place in Shawinigan.

The Eagles opened up their seven game road trip last night with a 2-1 win in Rimouski. While the usual suspects from the Eagles were held quiet, depth scoring came through with goals from Caden Kelly & Hugo Charron. While he didn't hit the score sheet, New York Rangers draft pick Raoul Boilard had a solid debut as he registered two shots & two hits, went 4/7 on faceoffs and posted a +1 rating.

While last night was his Eagles debut, tonight's game may carry greater meaning for Boilard as he returns to face the team that traded him just five days ago. Going the other way to Shawinigan were forwards Samuel Boyer & Olivier Charron. Charron,was drafted in 2025 14th overall by the Eagles. After he spent the first half of the the season in the Quebec Major Under 18 league, he is expected to make his QMJHL debut tonight against his brother Hugo, and the team that drafted him.

The Boilard trade was part of some tinkering done during the QMJHL trade window by a Shawinigan team that had high pre-season expectations but has been hampered by injuries. The Cataractes also moved out captain Jordan Tourigny, but did acquire Jonathan Prud'homme, an 18 year old former first pick in exchange. Filling Tourigny's spot as a 20 year old is Nova Scotia native Drew Hockley, who had been playing at Quinnipac University in the NCAA.

Another Nova Scotian to watch on the Cataractes is Cole Chandler, a fifth round draft pick of the Boston Bruins. Leading the offense is Felix Lacerte, who is fourth in QMJHL scoring and has a commit to the University of Vermont. In addition to the Chandler, the other NHL drafted player is Miroslav Satan Jr (Washington), whose father Miroslav played for the Cape Breton Oilers before a lengthy NHL career.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166963

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32242/

CAPE BRETON SHAWINIGAN

3rd Eastern Conference, 20-11-1-5 (Away: 12-4-0-2) RECORD 4th Western Conference, 20-11-1-3 (Home: 13-4-1-1)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

108GF/104GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 142GF/122GA

Wednesday, Cape Breton 2 @ RImouski 1 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Rouyn-Noranda 2 @ Shawinigan 5

Lewis Gendron (42 points in 37 games) LEADING SCORER Félix Lacerte (54 points in 35 games)

12th, 18.3% Away: 12th, 17.6% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.6% Home: 6th, 23.8%

1st, 87.7% Away: 1st, 91.4% PENALTY KILL 11th, 77.4% Home: 14th, 76.3%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Vince Elie, Louis Félix Gagnon, Dylan Laframboise







