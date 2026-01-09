Eagles Fall to Cataractes

Published on January 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Seven different players scored for the Shawinigan Cataractes as they defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 7-2 on Thursday night. Vince Elie, Cole Chandler, and Kody Dupuis each had a goal and two assists. The loss was the first for the Eagles in 2026 as the result snapped a three game winning streak.

- Raoul Boilard opened the scoring for the Eagles, scoring his first as an Eagle against his old team. Boilard registered eight shots on net, eight hits and won 13 of 15 faceoffs. Eliot Litalien also scored for the Eagles with a third period power play goal.

- Mathys Fernandez stopped 48 of 50 shots in the win for Shawinigan. Félix Hamel took the loss for the Eagles, stopping six of 11 shots. Connor Towle stopped 11 of 13 in relief.

- Eagles forward Hugo Charron was given a five minute major and a game misconduct in the third period for slewfooting.

- 19 year old defenseman Nicholas Holomego made his debut for the Eagles, registering two shots on goal.

The Eagles got the start they were looking for as Boilard's goal came on a second effort in front of the net, putting the Eagles in front just after the two minute mark. But before the game was five minutes old the Eagles would be trailing. The tying goal came when Dupuis finished a feed from Chandler, and then Noah McKinnon found Chad Lygitsakos at the side of the net and he put the Cataractes in front.

Shawinigan failed to capitalize on their first period power play time, including an 11 second five on three, but found the back of the net at even strength again when Elie completed a give and go with Félix Lacerte. The period ended with the Eagles getting a big opportunity- their own five on three power play, for a full two minutes, that carried over into the middle stanza.

The visitors couldn't capitalize and the home team added to the lead. With his face away from the play, Julien Lanthier found Chandler in front of the net to make it 4-1. A point shot from Félix Plamondon spelled the end of the night for Hamel, and also finished the scoring for the period.

Both teams finally converted on the power play in the third period, with Lacerte scoring on the major penalty to Charron, and Litalien scoring on the man advantage for the Eagles. Elias Schneider finished the scoring for the Cataractes with a goal in the final three minutes.

The Eagles are next in action on Saturday as they visit the Drummondville Voltigeurs. Puck drop is at 5 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166978 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan) 48 saves on 50 shots

2. Félix Plamondon (Shawinigan) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan) 1 goal, 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Rory Pilling, Olivier Laverdière, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Shawinigan: Dylan Laframboise (injury), Louis Félix Gagnon (injury), Jiri Kilma (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 51-24 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/5

Shawinigan Power Play: 1/6







