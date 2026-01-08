Blake Burke Heads to BCHL

Published on January 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier and forward Blake Burke have mutually agreed to send the forward to the BCHL to continue his development with the West Kelowna Warriors. This decision was made with Burke's best interests in mind, as it provides him with an excellent opportunity to play increased minutes and further his development as a player.

We would like to thank Blake for his commitment and professionalism, and we wish him nothing but the best of luck in this next chapter of his hockey career.

The Cape Breton Eagles have signed defenceman Nick Holomego from the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL. Holomego is a 6'5" defenceman from Thunder Bay, Ontario. He appeared in 94 OHL games with the Erie Otters, recording 10 points during his OHL career. This season with Nanaimo, Holomego has five points in 25 games played. He will make his QMJHL debut tonight (January 8th, 2026) against the Shawnigan Cataractes.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.