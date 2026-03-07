Eagles, Mooseheads Both Rally, Halifax Wins in Shootout

Published on March 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Both teams staged comebacks and earned a point as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 in a shootout Friday night in Halifax. It was the first extra time game of the season between the two teams.

- Samuel Rousseau scored both goals in regulation for Halifax, while Lucas Romeo & Aiden McCullough scored for the Eagles. Brady Flynn added two assists for Cape Breton.

- Owen Bresson picked up the win, stopping 25 of 27 shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 36 of 38 shots.

- Prior to the game, the Mooseheads honoured outgoing 20 year olds Connor MacPherson & Samuel Rousseau in a pre-game ceremony as it was Halifax's final home game of the regular season.

- Affiliate defenseman Mason Cook dressed for Cape Breton the second consecutive night. He registered one shot on goal.

Chances were limited in the opening period, as neither team was able to score despite each having a power play. But special teams would play a factor in the second period.

The Eagles went to the power play in the opening minute of the second stanza as Shawn Carrier was given a penalty, which was upgraded to a five minute major after a review for a check to the head. But with Carrier in the box, the Eagles found themselves in penalty trouble- minors to Raoul Boilard and Romeo gave Halifax an abbreviated four on three power play, and Rousseau converted from the top of the blue paint to open the scoring.

Neither team could score through the balance of the penalties, nor could either team cash in at 5 on 4 or 4 on 4 when Boilard & Liam Kilfoil were whistled for penalties at separate stoppages later in the period. However, the Eagles found their equalizer at even strength when Romeo tipped a puck by Bresson with just nine seconds left in the period.

The script flipped in the third period, with the Eagles taking the lead, and the Mooseheads rallying. First It was McCullough, who converted a feed from Hugo Charron for a low shot to beat Bresson. Less than three minutes later, Rousseau was sprung on a breakaway- Towle made the initial save but Rousseau found his puck on his pad and pushed the rebound over the goal line. Neither team could find the back of the net in the final half of the third period and the game was headed to overtime.

Despite both teams getting chances- shots were 4-3 Halifax in the extra session- overtime settled nothing. The game headed to the shootout, where Reece Peitzsche began the festivities by ripping a shot over Bresson's shoulder. Rousseau countered for Halifax, and then Bresson denied Caden Kelly, giving Halifax the chance to take the lead.

After Liam Kilfoil lit the lamp, it was up to Boilard to extend the game. He was turned aside by Bresson and Halifax skated away with the victory.

The back end of the home and home goes Sunday as the Eagles welcome Dominion's Owen Bresson and the Halifax Mooseheads.

Puck drop is at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/B7h9x They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Samuel Rousseau (Halifax) 2 goals, +1

2. Connor MacPherson (Halifax) 1 assist, +1

3. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 36 saves on 38 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Nicholas Holomego (injury), Rory Pilling (injury)

Scratches For Halifax: Paulo Gualberto Jr (injury)., Carlos Händel (injury), William Bent (injury), Nicolas Gillham-Cirka (injury), Lincoln Waugh (suspension)

Final Shots On Goal: 38-27 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Halifax Power Play: 1/3







