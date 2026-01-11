Volts Top Eagles in Drummondville

Published on January 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Six different players scored for the Drummondville Volitgeurs as they defeated the Cape Breton 6-3 on Saturday at the Marcel Dionne Centre. Marc-Olivier Beaudry, Filip Kovalcik, Owen Keefe, Lou Lésvesque, and Dylan Dumont had two point nights for the Voltigeurs.

- Aiden McCullough, Romain Litalien, and Maxime Sauthier scored for the Eagles while Adam Klaus added two assists.

- Mathys Fortin picked up the win for Drummondville, stopping 22 of 25, while Connor Towle took the loss for the Cape Breton, stopping 34 of 39 shots in addition to an empty net goal.

- Eagles forward Hugo Charron missed the game to serve a one game suspension after a slewfooting penalty Thursday in Shawinigan.

Just like the game on Thursday, the Eagles got the start they wanted with an early goal- Aiden McCullough jumping into open space and converting at the 2:09 mark. The lead was erased thanks to a five on three power play for Drummondville. Keefe scored early in the two man advantage with his own point shot, but the Eagles will able to kill the second minor to keep the game tied.

While Drummondville outshot Cape Breton in the opening frame, the Eagles had chances- Raoul Boilard & Romain Litalien both put shots off the posts, and a Romain Litalien shot was reviewed but replay showed Fortin's glove did not cross the line when making the save.

Special teams played a factor in the middle stanza as well. Yoan Tassé was sent off for four minutes for a high stick on Romain Litalien- who would return later in the period, but not on the power play. After killing the first half of the minor, the Volts killed the second half when Eliot Litalien was sent off for interference. Boilard was then sent off for hooking, creating open ice on a four on three which Renaud Poulin used to dangle a backhand power play goal by Towle.

Drummondville added to the lead when William Dumont elected to keep the puck on a two on one and roofed it over Towle. And coming out of the break, the Voltigeurs were first to strike in the third period with David Bosson adding to the lead.

But the Eagles showed push back, significantly reducing the lead in a 21 second span. First it was Romain Litalien cashing in on a cross ice pass from Reece Peitzsche for a power play marker. Then, Sauthier dangled his way through the Votlgieurs zone for a beautiful goal on an individual effort.

However, just 69 seconds later, the Volts showed their own push back as after a Keefe wraparound attempt had failed, Dylan Dumont was able to bat the puck out of the air by Towle to restore a two goal margin. In the final four minutes, the Eagles elected for an early goalie pull but Lévesque hit the open cage with 2:36 left to play to conclude the scoring.

The Eagles are back it tomorrow as they visit the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Puck drop is 4 PM AST_. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166981 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Renaud Poulin (Drummondville) 1 goal, 7 shots, 16/27 on faceoffs

2. Marc-Olivier Beaudry (Drummondville) 2 assists, +2

3. Owen Keefe (Drummondville) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Hugo Charron (suspension), Nicholas Holomego, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Drummondville: Antoine Boudreau (injury), Louis-Félix Bourque (injury), Xavier Cormier

Final Shots On Goal: 40-25 in favour of Drummondville

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Drummondville Power Play: 2/6







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.