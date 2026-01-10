Islanders Ride Y2K Night Energy to 5-3 Win over Halifax, Set Sights on Gatineau Sunday Afternoon

Published on January 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders kicked off their post-trade deadline stretch in style on Friday night, defeating the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3 in front of a lively crowd at the Eastlink Centre during Y2K Night.

In a game that carried plenty of Maritime rivalry intensity, the Islanders leaned on a strong team effort, timely scoring, and another standout performance from Nathan Leek to earn two crucial points at home.

Halifax struck first just 20 seconds into the game, capitalizing on an Islanders turnover to grab an early 1-0 lead. Rather than rattling Charlottetown, the quick goal sparked a strong response, as the Islanders pushed the pace and tilted the ice in their favour throughout the opening frame.

Charlottetown generated quality chances and controlled play, outshooting Halifax 12-8 in the first period. Their pressure was finally rewarded late in the frame when Leek wired a shot past Mooseheads goaltender Nicolas Gillham-Cirka with three minutes remaining, tying the game at 1-1 and igniting the Y2K Night crowd.

The Islanders carried their momentum into the second period, dominating possession and creating chances despite trailing briefly once again. Halifax scored on just their third shot of the period to go ahead 2-1, but Charlottetown answered back in short order.

Leek struck again, tipping home a shot from Owen Conrad to even the game at 2-2 and continue his strong run against Halifax. Later in the period, the Islanders finally grabbed their first lead of the night when Nikita Voyaga set up Jude Herron in the slot. Herron made no mistake, giving Charlottetown a deserved 3-2 lead with 2:18 remaining.

The goal also marked a special moment for Islanders rookie Ryan Staples, who picked up his first QMJHL point with an assist in his league debut.

Charlottetown extended their lead early in the third period when Matt Butler found Marcus Kearsey, who snapped a perfect shot top corner to make it 4-2. Halifax pushed hard late, cutting the lead to one with just over four minutes remaining and pulling their goaltender in the final minutes.

With the Mooseheads pressing, Kearsey struck again-this time from his own zone-burying an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 victory and send the Eastlink Centre crowd home happy.

Leek finished the night as the game's first star with two goals, while Herron earned second-star honours. Halifax outshot Charlottetown 34-31 overall, but the Islanders bent without breaking during a late surge to secure the win.

Up Next: Sunday Matinee vs. Gatineau

The Islanders won't have much time to rest as they return to the ice Sunday afternoon for a 2:00 p.m. home matchup against the Gatineau Olympiques.

Gatineau enters the game struggling, having lost four straight contests on their current road trip, including defeats to Newfoundland, Moncton, and Saint John. The Olympiques are also in action Saturday night in Halifax before making the trip to Charlottetown for the afternoon puck drop.

The Olympiques were active sellers at the trade deadline, moving several key pieces as they continue to build toward the future. Gatineau currently sits last in the Western Conference and second-last in the QMJHL standings, with just three wins in their last ten games.

Despite the standings, the Islanders won't be taking Gatineau lightly. The two teams met once earlier this season on October 2 in Gatineau, where Charlottetown earned a 4-3 win behind another two-goal performance from Leek, who was named the game's first star.

Sunday's matchup marks the final meeting between the clubs this season, with the Islanders looking to complete the season-series sweep and continue building momentum in a tightly packed playoff race.

Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Eastlink Centre, as Charlottetown looks to turn a big Y2K Night win into a strong weekend at home.







