Islanders Add Two CCHL Standouts to Roster in Beaulieu & Thompson

Published on January 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have announced the signing of forward Alexis Beaulieu and defenseman Spencer Thompson, General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton confirmed today.

Beaulieu, 19, has earned his spot on the Islanders' roster after appearing in the club's last five games as an affiliate player. The Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec native made an immediate impact during that stretch, recording two goals and two assists for four points. Providing an offensive spark for the Islanders.

Prior to joining Charlottetown, Beaulieu was enjoying a strong season with the CCHL's Kemptville 73's, where he posted 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in just 33 games.

The Islanders have also signed defenseman Spencer Thompson from the CCHL's Nepean Raiders. Thompson, 19, has been one of the league's most productive blueliners this season, currently sitting as the second-leading scoring defenseman in the CCHL with 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 32 games.

An offensive-minded defenseman, Thompson has put together a standout season with Nepean. The Russell, Ontario native adds offensive firepower to the Islanders' back end.

Both players join the Islanders as the club continues to strengthen its roster moving forward following the addition of F Ivan Ryabkin, 2nd-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Expect to see them both in the lineup come Friday when the Islanders host the Halifax Mooseheads for Y2K night at the Eastlink Centre.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.