FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 15

Published on January 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from December 28 to January 4.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

_

FORWARDS:

Justin LAROSE | Newfoundland Regiment | 4GP-5G-3A, +3

Félix LACERTE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 5GP-3G-6A, +6

Egor SHILOV | Victoriaville Tigres | 5GP-5G-3A, +4

DEFENSEMEN:

Félix PLAMONDON | Shawinigan Cataractes | 5GP-1G-6A, +7

Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 5GP-2G-5A, +8

GOALTENDER:

Félix HAMEL | Cape Breton Eagles | 3-0-0-0, .951%, 1.33







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.