Justin Larose Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The first Videotron Player of the Week for 2026 is Newfoundland Regiment winger Justin Larose. In four games, the 20-year-old from St-Lazare, Quebec scored six goals and added three assists as the Regiment went 3-1-0-0 on the week.

On Tuesday night in Moncton, the Regiment started the post-Christmas portion of the schedule with a 5-3 loss to the Wildcats. Despite the hard-fought setback, Larose still played a factor, potting a power play goal in the second period. It was Larose's 20th goal of the season, the third straight season he's reached that mark.

On New Year's Eve in Saint John, the Regiment got back in the win column and Larose played a pivotal role. After scoring twice in the second frame, the fifth-year veteran assisted on the game-winner less than eight minutes into the third period in Newfoundland's 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Sea Dogs. It was Larose's 13th multi-point game of the campaign.

Back at home on Saturday night, Larose sealed another victory for Newfoundland with an empty netter in a 3-1 triumph over the Gatineau Olympiques. The Regiment captain also recorded a +1 rating on the evening.

Larose capped off his impressive week in the second of back-to-back encounters with Gatineau on Sunday afternoon. After opening the scoring in the second period, Larose would help lead yet another Regiment comeback by assisting on the game-tying goal in the third period, then the game-winner with 12 seconds remaining in overtime to cap off a 3-2 win over the Olympiques. On this occasion, Larose would also be named the game's second star as the Regiment notched its 20th victory of the season.

Larose is currently riding a season-high eight-game point streak. His 57 points (24-33) in 37 games leave him tied with Val-d'Or's Philippe Veilleux (25-32) for the league lead in scoring.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Source:

Raphaël Doucet

Directeur des communications

Director of Communications

514-970-2045, rdoucet@lhjmq.qc.ca

lhjmq.qc.ca | theqmjhl.ca

Share

Tweet

Forward

Notre adresse postale est:

Our mailing address is:

LHJMQ1205 Ampere

Boucherville, Qc J4B 7M6 Canada

Add us to your address book

Se désabonner de cette liste | Unnsubscribe from this list

Mise à jour des préférences d'abonnement | Update subscription preferences

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

View this email in your browser Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron | Justin Larose (5 janvier 2026)

Le premier Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron pour 2026 est l'ailier du Régiment de Terre-Neuve, Justin Larose. En quatre matchs, le joueur de 20 ans originaire de Saint-Lazare a marqué six buts et ajouté trois passes, permettant au Régiment d'obtenir un bilan de 3-1-0-0 cette semaine.

Mardi soir, à Moncton, le Régiment a entamé la portion post-Noël du calendrier avec une défaite de 5-3 contre les Wildcats. Malgré ce revers, Larose a tout de même joué un rôle important en marquant un but en avantage numérique au cours de la deuxième période. Il s'agissait du 20e but de Larose cette saison, la troisième saison consécutive où il atteint ce plateau.

La veille du jour de l'An, à Saint John, le Régiment a renoué avec la victoire et Larose a joué un rôle clé encore une fois. Après avoir marqué deux fois en deuxième période, le vétéran de cinquième année a obtenu une mention d'aide sur le but gagnant moins de huit minutes après le début de la troisième période, permettant à Terre-Neuve de compléter une remontée pour l'emporter 6-5 contre les Sea Dogs. Il s'agissait du 13e match de Larose avec plus d'un point cette saison.

De retour à domicile samedi soir, Larose a scellé une autre victoire pour Terre-Neuve avec un but dans un filet désert lors d'un triomphe de 3-1 contre les Olympiques de Gatineau. Le capitaine du Régiment a également obtenu un rendement de +1 au cours de la soirée.

Larose a couronné sa semaine impressionnante avec un deuxième match consécutif contre Gatineau, dimanche après-midi. Après avoir ouvert le score en deuxième période, Larose a contribué à une autre remontée du Régiment en obtenant une mention d'aide sur le but égalisateur en troisième période, puis sur le but gagnant à 12 secondes de la fin de la prolongation, pour signer une victoire de 3-2 contre les Olympiques. Cette fois-ci, Larose a été nommé la deuxième étoile du match, alors que le Régiment remportait sa 20e victoire de la saison.

Larose connaît actuellement une série de huit matchs consécutifs avec au moins un point, un sommet cette saison. Avec 57 points (24-33) en 37 matchs, il est à égalité avec Philippe Veilleux (25-32), de Val-d'Or, au premier rang des pointeurs de la ligue. _ Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron 2025-2026: Semaine 15 | Justin Larose (Régiment de Terre-Neuve) Semaine 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Eagles du Cap-Breton) Semaine 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Olympiques de Gatineau) Semaine 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Wildcats de Moncton) Semaine 11 | Romain Litalien (Eagles du Cap-Breton) Semaine 10 | Gabe Smith (Wildcats de Moncton) Semaine 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Tigres de Victoriaville) Semaine 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Wildcats de Moncton) Semaine 7 | Justin Larose (Régiment de Terre-Neuve) Semaine 6 | Lucas Beckman (Drakkar de Baie-Comeau) Semaine 5 | William Shields (Islanders de Charlottetown) Semaine 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Foreurs de Val-d'Or) Semaine 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Islanders de Charlottetown) Semaine 2 | Thomas Verdon (Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda) Semaine 1 | Matt Gosselin (Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand) Videotron Player of the Week | Justin Larose (January 5, 2026)

The first Videotron Player of the Week for 2026 is Newfoundland Regiment winger Justin Larose. In four games, the 20-year-old from St-Lazare, Quebec scored six goals and added three assists as the Regiment went 3-1-0-0 on the week.

On Tuesday night in Moncton, the Regiment started the post-Christmas portion of the schedule with a 5-3 loss to the Wildcats. Despite the hard-fought setback, Larose still played a factor, potting a power play goal in the second period. It was Larose's 20^th goal of the season, the third straight season he's reached that mark.

On New Year's Eve in Saint John, the Regiment got back in the win column and Larose played a pivotal role. After scoring twice in the second frame, the fifth-year veteran assisted on the game-winner less than eight minutes into the third period in Newfoundland's 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Sea Dogs. It was Larose's 13^th multi-point game of the campaign.

Back at home on Saturday night, Larose sealed another victory for Newfoundland with an empty netter in a 3-1 triumph over the Gatineau Olympiques. The Regiment captain also recorded a +1 rating on the evening.

Larose capped off his impressive week in the second of back-to-back encounters with Gatineau on Sunday afternoon. After opening the scoring in the second period, Larose would help lead yet another Regiment comeback by assisting on the game-tying goal in the third period, then the game-winner with 12 seconds remaining in overtime to cap off a 3-2 win over the Olympiques. On this occasion, Larose would also be named the game's second star as the Regiment notched its 20^th victory of the season.

Larose is currently riding a season-high eight-game point streak. His 57 points (24-33) in 37 games leave him tied with Val-d'Or's Philippe Veilleux (25-32) for the league lead in scoring. _ 2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week: Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment) Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles) Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques) Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles) Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas) Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres) Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats) Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment) Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders) Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs) Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders) Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Source: Raphaël Doucet Directeur des communications Director of Communications 514-970-2045, rdoucet@lhjmq.qc.ca lhjmq.qc.ca | theqmjhl.ca https://www.facebook.com/LHJMQPageOfficielle/ https://twitter.com/LHJMQ https://www.instagram.com/lhjmq_qmjhl_/?hl=en http://lhjmq.qc.ca mailto:mblouin@lhjmq.qc.ca https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1kEIeX3I2vrLNtHRx3A7Q/videos http://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Ffd849a8e2006%2Fjoueur-de-la-semaine-vidotron-player-of-the-week-gabe-smith-10142431 Share http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Joueur+de+la+semaine+-+Vid%C3%A9otron+-+Player+of+the+Week%3A+Justin+Larose: https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Ffd849a8e2006%2Fjoueur-de-la-semaine-vidotron-player-of-the-week-gabe-smith-10142431 Tweet https://us4.forward-to-friend.com/forward?ußcb50fce2c7f8da5cf97db96&id-e69f3ff4&eö747c3a54 Forward

============================================================

Notre adresse postale est: Our mailing address is: LHJMQ 1205 Ampere Boucherville, Qc J4B 7M6 Canada ** Se désabonner de cette liste | Unnsubscribe from this list

** Mise à jour des préférences d'abonnement | Update subscription preferences Email Marketing Powered by Mailchimp https://login.mailchimp.com/signup/email-referral/?aidßcb50fce2c7f8da5cf97db96

*** Part 2 - ASCII

Joueur de la semaine - Vidéotron - Player of the Week: Justin Larose

body,#bodyTable,#bodyCell

>

View this email in your browser

Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron | Justin Larose (5 janvier 2026)

Le premier Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron pour 2026 est l'ailier du Régiment de Terre-Neuve, Justin Larose. En quatre matchs, le joueur de 20 ans originaire de Saint-Lazare a marqué six buts et ajouté trois passes, permettant au Régiment d'obtenir un bilan de 3-1-0-0 cette semaine.

Mardi soir, à Moncton, le Régiment a entamé la portion post-Noël du calendrier avec une défaite de 5-3 contre les Wildcats. Malgré ce revers, Larose a tout de même joué un rôle important en marquant un but en avantage numérique au cours de la deuxième période. Il s'agissait du 20e but de Larose cette saison, la troisième saison consécutive où il atteint ce plateau.

La veille du jour de l'An, à Saint John, le Régiment a renoué avec la victoire et Larose a joué un rôle clé encore une fois. Après avoir marqué deux fois en deuxième période, le vétéran de cinquième année a obtenu une mention d'aide sur le but gagnant moins de huit minutes après le début de la troisième période, permettant à Terre-Neuve de compléter une remontée pour l'emporter 6-5 contre les Sea Dogs. Il s'agissait du 13e match de Larose avec plus d'un point cette saison.

De retour à domicile samedi soir, Larose a scellé une autre victoire pour Terre-Neuve avec un but dans un filet désert lors d'un triomphe de 3-1 contre les Olympiques de Gatineau. Le capitaine du Régiment a également obtenu un rendement de +1 au cours de la soirée.

Larose a couronné sa semaine impressionnante avec un deuxième match consécutif contre Gatineau, dimanche après-midi. Après avoir ouvert le score en deuxième période, Larose a contribué à une autre remontée du Régiment en obtenant une mention d'aide sur le but égalisateur en troisième période, puis sur le but gagnant à 12 secondes de la fin de la prolongation, pour signer une victoire de 3-2 contre les Olympiques. Cette fois-ci, Larose a été nommé la deuxième étoile du match, alors que le Régiment remportait sa 20e victoire de la saison.

Larose connaît actuellement une série de huit matchs consécutifs avec au moins un point, un sommet cette saison. Avec 57 points (24-33) en 37 matchs, il est à égalité avec Philippe Veilleux (25-32), de Val-d'Or, au premier rang des pointeurs de la ligue.

_

Joueur de la semaine Vidéotron 2025-2026:

Semaine 15 | Justin Larose (Régiment de Terre-Neuve)

Semaine 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Eagles du Cap-Breton)

Semaine 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Olympiques de Gatineau)

Semaine 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Wildcats de Moncton)

Semaine 11 | Romain Litalien (Eagles du Cap-Breton)

Semaine 10 | Gabe Smith (Wildcats de Moncton)

Semaine 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Tigres de Victoriaville)

Semaine 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Wildcats de Moncton)

Semaine 7 | Justin Larose (Régiment de Terre-Neuve)

Semaine 6 | Lucas Beckman (Drakkar de Baie-Comeau)

Semaine 5 | William Shields (Islanders de Charlottetown)

Semaine 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Foreurs de Val-d'Or)

Semaine 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Islanders de Charlottetown)

Semaine 2 | Thomas Verdon (Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda)

Semaine 1 | Matt Gosselin (Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand)

Videotron Player of the Week | Justin Larose (January 5, 2026)

The first Videotron Player of the Week for 2026 is Newfoundland Regiment winger Justin Larose. In four games, the 20-year-old from St-Lazare, Quebec scored six goals and added three assists as the Regiment went 3-1-0-0 on the week.

On Tuesday night in Moncton, the Regiment started the post-Christmas portion of the schedule with a 5-3 loss to the Wildcats. Despite the hard-fought setback, Larose still played a factor, potting a power play goal in the second period. It was Larose's 20th goal of the season, the third straight season he's reached that mark.

On New Year's Eve in Saint John, the Regiment got back in the win column and Larose played a pivotal role. After scoring twice in the second frame, the fifth-year veteran assisted on the game-winner less than eight minutes into the third period in Newfoundland's 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Sea Dogs. It was Larose's 13th multi-point game of the campaign.

Back at home on Saturday night, Larose sealed another victory for Newfoundland with an empty netter in a 3-1 triumph over the Gatineau Olympiques. The Regiment captain also recorded a +1 rating on the evening.

Larose capped off his impressive week in the second of back-to-back encounters with Gatineau on Sunday afternoon. After opening the scoring in the second period, Larose would help lead yet another Regiment comeback by assisting on the game-tying goal in the third period, then the game-winner with 12 seconds remaining in overtime to cap off a 3-2 win over the Olympiques. On this occasion, Larose would also be named the game's second star as the Regiment notched its 20th victory of the season.

Larose is currently riding a season-high eight-game point streak. His 57 points (24-33) in 37 games leave him tied with Val-d'Or's Philippe Veilleux (25-32) for the league lead in scoring.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Source:

Raphaël Doucet

Directeur des communications

Director of Communications

514-970-2045, rdoucet@lhjmq.qc.ca

lhjmq.qc.ca | theqmjhl.ca

Share

Tweet

Forward

>

Notre adresse postale est:

Our mailing address is:

LHJMQ1205 Ampere

Boucherville, Qc J4B 7M6 Canada

Add us to your address book

Se désabonner de cette liste | Unnsubscribe from this list

Mise à jour des préférences d'abonnement | Update subscription preferences







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.