QMJHL Mourns the Passing of David Branch

Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League learned with great sadness of the passing of David Branch, former Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and one of the most influential figures in the history of junior hockey in Canada.

For more than 40 years, David Branch played a defining role in the development of major junior hockey, both as a leader and as a builder. His leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to young athletes helped shape an environment in which the athletic, personal and educational development of players was a central priority.

The QMJHL wishes to acknowledge the close and respectful relationship that has long existed between the OHL and the QMJHL, particularly through their collaboration within the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). David Branch was a key partner in strengthening this inter-league cooperation, consistently working toward unity, credibility and the growth of junior hockey on a national scale.

"Although I did not have the opportunity to work closely with David Branch for an extended period of time, his influence and legacy within Canadian junior hockey are undeniable," said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "My predecessor, Gilles Courteau, worked alongside him for more than 30 years. Their professional relationship helped shape junior hockey as we know it today and strengthened the bonds between our leagues."

On behalf of the QMJHL, its teams, its players and the entire junior hockey community, the League extends its sincerest condolences to David Branch's family, friends and colleagues, as well as to the entire OHL family.

Former CHL president David Branch leaves behind a lasting and indelible legacy. His impact on Canadian junior hockey will never be forgotten.







