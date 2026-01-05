Regiment Acquire Michaud from Drakkar

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment have acquired forward Alexis Michaud and a 3rd round pick ('26 BAC) in exchange for forward Lynden Larsen and a 2nd round pick ('26 CAP).

Michaud, a 19-year-old Quebec City native, has led the Drakkar in scoring this season with 26 points (10G, 16A) in 36 games played. Splitting last year between Baie-Comeau and Charlottetown, Michaud has notched 40 points in each of his last two seasons with a cumulative 129 career points in the QMJHL.

Newfoundland next play a triple header away from home opening on Friday night against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for the remainder of Regiment home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

