Carolina Hurricanes Reassign 2025 2nd-Round Pick Ivan Ryabkin to Charlottetown Islanders

Published on January 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - General Manager & Head Coach, Jim Hulton, announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned 2025 2nd Round Pick, Ivan Ryabkin, to the Charlottetown Islanders for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Charlottetown made a major splash at the 2025 CHL Import Draft, selecting Ryabkin with the 21st overall pick, and the highly touted forward is now set to make his long-awaited arrival in the QMJHL.

A native of Balakovo, Russia, Ryabkin brings an impressive résumé to the Island. The 5'11", 209-pound forward has established himself as a promising young offensive talent at just 18 years old.

"We are very excited to add an elite talent to our lineup," said General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton. "Ivan is a dynamic player who our fans will enjoy watching."

Ryabkin starred last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, playing a key role in the club's Clark Cup championship run. He recorded 30 points (19G, 11A) in just 27 regular-season games, then elevated his play in the postseason with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 14 playoff games.

His standout performances earned significant NHL attention, culminating in Ryabkin being selected 62nd overall (second round) by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2025 NHL Draft, making him the highest-drafted NHL prospect currently on the Islanders' roster.

This season, Ryabkin began his professional career with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), posting seven points (1G, 6A) in 25 games. Now, he transitions to the QMJHL, where he is expected to showcase his offensive creativity in a league better suited to his development at this stage of his career.

Before arriving in North America, Ryabkin put together a historic season in Russia's top junior league.

As a 16-year-old, he tallied 58 points in 44 games, breaking a long-standing record previously held by Matvei Michkov. That campaign earned him MHL Rookie of the Year honours and solidified his status as a premier draft prospect.

Ryabkin joins a talented Islanders roster that already features fellow Russian defenseman Nikita Voyaga, along with offensive standouts Nathan Leek, Ross Campbell, and Matt Butler, further strengthening Charlottetown's push up the standings.

Fans can expect to see Ivan Ryabkin make his Islanders debut this Friday when Charlottetown hosts the Halifax Mooseheads at the Eastlink Centre for Y2K Night.







