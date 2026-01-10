Regiment Stop Sea Dogs 5-4

Published on January 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment extended their win streak to four straight games courtesy of a 5-4 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday night at TD Station.

Louis-Francois Belanger opened the scoring for Newfoundland just 18 seconds into the game before William Yared replied for Saint John four minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after the first.

Alexis Michaud made his Regiment debut in style as he scored early in the second period to make it 2-1 for the visitors. Second period scoring wouldn't stop there as Liam Arsenault scored near the midway mark of the middle frame to bring it to 3-1 before Alexis Joseph cut it to 3-2 three minutes before the second intermission.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards would have the final say in the 2nd as he found the back of the net with 1:27 left in the 2nd to make it 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Dawson Sharkey extended the Regiment lead to three nine minutes into the third before Olivier Groulx replied twice for the Sea Dogs. Newfoundland would hold on for a 5-4 win with Louis-Antoine Denault making 29 saves to improve his record with the Regiment to 4-1-0-0.

The Regiment head to Moncton tomorrow to face the Wildcats before returning to TD Station on Sunday afternoon for a rematch with the Sea Dogs. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

